Today only, Electronic Express via Rakuten offers the Samsung Q8 Series 55" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,597.99 with free shipping. Plus, you'll earn $495.07 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the best deal we could find by $495 for this highly rated TV. Buy Now
Features
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Q HDR Elite, HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG Support
  • Smart TV apps with Bixby Voice
  • AMD FreeSync
  • 4 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
  • WiFi & Bluetooth
  • Model: QN55Q80RAFXZA