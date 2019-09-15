New
Rakuten · 1 hr ago
Samsung Q70R 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,098 w/ $143 in Rakuten points $1,800
free shipping

Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $143. Buy Now

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten
  • You'll bag $142.61 in Rakuten Super Points
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN55Q70R
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 9/15/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
All Deals TVs Rakuten Samsung
4K HDR Smart TV Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register