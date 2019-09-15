Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $143. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 65" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $697.99 with free shipping. That is tied with last week's mention, $202 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $547.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although several merchants charge $700 or more. Buy Now
That's $92 under our mention from last November and $72 less than you'd pay for a new one from your local warehouse store. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $328 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $89. Buy Now
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $11 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV for $349.99 with free shipping. That's $98 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
ChaoWei via Amazon offers its ChaoWei 35-Mile Indoor TV Antenna with Magnetic Base for $21.99. Coupon code "6MFYCXO7" cuts it to $15.39. With free shipping, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $3 less in January. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $23 on this recently released model. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
It's the best price we've seen for this model. That's $2 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find now by around $86. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now
