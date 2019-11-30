Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 44 mins ago
Samsung Q70R 55" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV (2019)
$827 $887
free shipping

That's $129 under our September mention, and the lowest price we could find now by $171. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Apply coupon code "BF20" to get this deal.
  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via Rakuten.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR10, HDR10+
  • Bixby Voice, compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, more)
  • Bluetooth, WiFi, Ethernet
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN55Q70R
  • Code "BF20"
  • Expires in 11 hr
    Published 44 min ago
