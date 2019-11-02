New
Samsung Q60R Series 82" Smart 4K UHD QLED TV
$1,898 w/ $285 in Rakuten points $2,598
free shipping

Thanks to the $284.55 in Rakuten points, that's the best price we could find from an authorized seller by $385 and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronic Express via Rakuten.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with Bixby Voice and Apps
  • compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN82Q60R
