ielectrica via Rakuten offers the Samsung Q60R Series 82" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,349. Coupon code "IEL10" cuts the price to $2,099. Plus, you'll bag $20.99 in Rakuten super points. With free shipping, and assuming you'll spend the points, that's a savings of at least $321. (Most stores charge $2,798 or more though, which would be a savings of $720.) Buy Now
Vanns Same Day Shipping via Amazon offers the Samsung 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for an in-cart price of $1,089.85 with free shipping. That's $208 under our March mention (which included a $300 Dell gift card) and the lowest upfront price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $10, although most merchants charge closer to $1,200.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 54.6" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $377.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $2, although most charge $380 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 49.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television in Charcoal Black for an in-cart price of $349.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $48, although we saw it for $30 less in May. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
HoHoSbDirect via Amazon offers the Hohosb Indoor 120-Mile Digital TV Antenna for $20.99. Coupon code "Hohosb99" drops that to $10.49. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $11 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for a buck less last month. Buy Now
Hi-PC via eBay offers the Leadzm 200 Mile 1080P 4K HDTV Outdoor TV Antenna for $23.49 with free shipping. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Dell Home offers the Sony 75" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television bundled with a $400 Dell Gift Card for $1,498 with free shipping. Thanks to the gift card, that's tied with our mention from a week ago and the best price we could find now by $400. Buy Now
ASICS via Rakuten offers its ASICS Tiger Men's Gel-Lyte MT Shoes in Chestnut/Hunter Green or Black/White for $44.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $35.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
BHFO via Rakuten offers the Crocs Unisex Classic Croslite Clogs in several colors (Black pictured) for $17.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that to $14.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our May mention and the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the Reebok Men's Heathered Performance T-Shirt 2-Pack in several colors (Black/Royal pictured) for $12.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts that price to $10.39. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $9.) Buy Now
Lyons Trading Co. via Rakuten offers the adidas Men's ClimaWarm Full Zip Jacket in several colors (Onyx/Red pictured) for $27.99. Coupon code "APPAREL20" cuts it to $22.39. Plus, you'll bag $2.42 in Rakuten points. With free shipping and thanks to the points, that's tied with our mention from over a week ago as $80 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Stainless Steel Premium Kitchen Upgrade Bundle for $3,731.40 with free shipping. That's about $400 under what you'd pay for the set separately and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung Black Stainless Steel Smart Dream Kitchen Bundle for $6,476.40 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago as a savings of $3,174 off list price and the best deal we could find for such a bundle by $266. Buy Now
