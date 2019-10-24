New
Samsung Q60R Series 82" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,829 w/ $37 in Rakuten points
free shipping

Thanks to the $36.58 in Rakuten points, that's $286 under our August mention and the lowest price we could find by $49. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by iElectrica via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "IEL250A" to get this deal.
  • 3840x2160 (4K, 2160p) native resolution with 4K HDR
  • WiFi Smart Hub (with access to Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN82Q60RAFXZA
  • Code "IEL250A"
  • Expires 10/24/2019
