Rakuten · 56 mins ago
Samsung Q60R Series 82" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,099 w/ $21 in Rakuten Points $2,349
free shipping

iElectrica via Rakuten offers the Samsung Q60R Series 81.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,349. Coupon code "IEL250" drops it to $2,099. With free shipping, that's tied with our expired mention from two days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $300, although major retailers charge $2,798 or more. Buy Now

  • You'll also receive $20.99 in Rakuten Super Points.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV with Bixby Voice and Apps
  • compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN82Q60RAFXZA
  • Code "IEL250"
  • Expires 8/28/2019
    Published 56 min ago
