New
Rakuten · 29 mins ago
Samsung Q60R 82" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$2,399 w/ $360 in Rakuten points
free shipping

iElectrica via Rakuten offers the Samsung Q60R 81.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $2,399 with free shipping. Plus, you'll bag $359.85 in Rakuten points. Thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $260, although major retailers charge $2,700 or more. Buy Now

Tips
  • You must be signed in to get the point.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • Samsung Bixby built-in (with support for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant)
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 8/16/2019
    Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 1/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs Rakuten Samsung
81" 4K Flat HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 1/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register