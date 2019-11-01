New
Samsung Q60R 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1498 w/ $374 Rakuten Points $3,300
free shipping

Thanks to the included $374.25 in Rakuten points, that's $609 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $374. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Electronics Express via Rakuten.
Features
  • Samsung Bixby built-in (with support for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant)
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75Q60RAFXZA
  • Expires in 8 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
