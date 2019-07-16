Gear4less via eBay offers the Samsung Q60R 74.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,792.45 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay vendors, that's the lowest price we could find for this 2019 model by $330, although major retailers charge $2,198 or more. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- Samsung Bixby built-in (with support for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant)
- 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN75Q60RAFXZA
Published 39 min ago
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
- Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
Walmart offers the Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge around $450. Buy Now
- Abt and Amazon match this deal
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & Wi-Fi
- Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
- 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50RU7100FXZA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $99.99. Coupon code "50ZDWMKD" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 150-mile range
- motorized 360° rotation w/ remote
- 33-foot HD coax cable
- dual TV outputs
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
BuySpry via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $186.99 with free shipping. That's within a buck of last week's mention (which was the best we've seen) and a low today by $103. Buy Now
- A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Samsung 32GB EVO Select Class 10 UHS I microSDHC Card with Adapter for $5.49 with free shipping. That's about a buck under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $4.) Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB 4G Android Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $449.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, and is even cheaper than refurb models we've previously seen. Buy Now
- Exynos 9810 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Samsung MM45 Series 2.1 Channel Wireless Sound Bar for $119.99 with free shipping. That's $120 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 2-Channel Dolby digital
- surround sound
- HDMI connection
- 35.8" x 2.1" x 2.8"
- Model: MM45
