Gear4less via eBay offers the Samsung Q60R 74.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,792.45 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay vendors, that's the lowest price we could find for this 2019 model by $330, although major retailers charge $2,198 or more.
Update: The price has dropped to $1,787.45. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
- smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
- Samsung Bixby built-in (with support for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant)
- 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: QN75Q60RAFXZA
Published 3 hr ago
Verified 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Walmart offers the Samsung 64.5" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $597.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $150. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, and HLG
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- 2 USB ports, 4 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65NU6900
Walmart offers the Samsung 50" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $327.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
- B&H Photo Video offers it for the same price
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ & HLG
- Smart TV apps (including YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, more)
- USB port & 2 HDMI inputs
Walmart offers the Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K Flat HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $497.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and a savings of $102 off list price today. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR
- 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
- Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
- Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
Walmart offers the Samsung 49.5" 4K HDR LED Ultra HD Smart Television for $397.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although most stores charge around $450. Buy Now
- Abt and Amazon match this deal
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR & Wi-Fi
- Smart TV apps (YouTube, Netflix, Hulu, etc.)
- 3 HDMI inputs and 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50RU7100FXZA
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Banyan Imports via Amazon offers the CO-Z Motorized TV Mount Lift for 30" to 65" TVs for $397.89. Clip the 10% off on-page coupon and apply code "COZBMB5K" to drop that to $250.10. That's $148 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: It's now $320.79 before the above discounts, $257.81 after. Buy Now
- adjustable height 25" to 57"
- up to 154-lb. capacity
- Model: D100
Walmart offers the Vizio D-Series 65" 4K HDR Flat Smart Ultra HD Television for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $248 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Chromecast streaming apps
- USB
- 3 HDMI ports
- Model: D65x-G4
3Mart via Amazon offers the Pacoso 1080p Outdoor Amplified Digital HDTV Antenna for $99.99. Coupon code "50ZDWMKD" cuts that to $24.99. With free shipping, that's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- 150-mile range
- motorized 360° rotation w/ remote
- 33-foot HD coax cable
- dual TV outputs
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Superdry via eBay discounts a selection of its men's coats, with prices starting from
$34.50 $37.50. Plus, these orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
- Stock is limited in select styles
Botach via eBay offers the Merrell Men's MQC Tactical Boots in Sage Green for $41.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $98. Buy Now
- Select medium and wide widths from 3.5 to 14
Edwinlion via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note9 128GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors (Ocean Blue pictured) for $399.99 with free shipping. that's $185 under our February refurb mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $170 less than the best deal for a new unit.) Buy Now
- A warranty is included, but terms are unclear.
- Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845 8-core processor
- 6.4" 2960x1440 Super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 8MP front camera, & 4K video recording
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- microSD card slot
- iris and fingerprint scanners
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960U
As a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Samsung 32GB EVO Select Class 10 UHS I microSDHC Card with Adapter for $5.49 with free shipping. That's about a buck under our December mention and the best price we've seen. (It's a low today by $4.) Buy Now
Samsung offers its Samsung 24-Cubic Foot French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub in Stainless Steel bundled with the Ring Video Doorbell Pro for $2,199 with free shipping. That's the best deal we could find by $165. Buy Now
- Family Hub w/ smart assistant & Ring compatibility
- adjustable shelves
- external water & ice
- CoolSelect pantry
Exclusively for Prime members as a Prime Day deal, Amazon offers the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S9+ 64GB 4G Android Smartphone in several colors (Black pictured) for $449.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $100, and is even cheaper than refurb models we've previously seen. Buy Now
- Exynos 9810 8-core (2.7GHz quad + 1.8GHz quad) processor
- 6.2" 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 6GB RAM & 64GB storage
- dual 12-megapixel rear cameras & 8-megapixel front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- up to 60MB/s write speed
- up to 100MB/s read speed
- Class 10
- Model: MB-ME64GA/AM
