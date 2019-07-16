New
Samsung Q60R 75" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV
$1,787 $3,000
Gear4less via eBay offers the Samsung Q60R 74.5" 4K HDR Flat QLED Ultra HD Smart Television for $1,792.45 with free shipping. Outside of other eBay vendors, that's the lowest price we could find for this 2019 model by $330, although major retailers charge $2,198 or more.

Update: The price has dropped to $1,787.45. Buy Now

Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 4X (supports HDR10, HDR10+, & HLG)
  • 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth
  • smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Video, more)
  • Samsung Bixby built-in (with support for Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant)
  • 2 USB ports & 4 HDMI inputs
  • Model: QN75Q60RAFXZA
