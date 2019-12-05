Open Offer in New Tab
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
Samsung Q60 55" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV
$698 w/ $244 in Rakuten points $1,198
free shipping

Thanks to the included $244 in Rakuten points, that's $146 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $246. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Dell via Rakuten.
  • You'll bag $243.95 in Rakuten points.
  • 3840x2160 (2160p) native resolution
  • Quantum HDR 4X
  • Smart TV with Bixby Voice (with access to Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
  • AMD FreeSync
  • Bluetooth, Ethernet
  • 4 HDMI, 2 USB ports
  • Model: QN55Q60RAFXZA
  • Expires 12/5/2019
