Thanks to the included $244 in Rakuten points, that's $146 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $246. Buy Now at Rakuten
Save at least $132 on sizes ranging from 43" to 75". Shop Now at Amazon
That's $350 off and within a buck of the best price we've seen for a 70" brand-name TV. Buy Now at Best Buy
Thanks to the points, that's $250 under our mention from earlier today and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $250, although most retailers charge at least $998 without a store credit.) Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on over a dozen models. Shop Now at Walmart
Save at least $200 on these 43" to 82" televisions. Shop Now at Amazon
Save on a variety of Smart TVs, with prices starting at $449.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on 4K and 1080p models from 32" to 75". Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $33. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the points, that's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $143 less than a new unit today.
Update: It now includes $44.10 in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $43 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $4.60 in Rakuten points, that's $23 under our July mention and the lowest price we could find today by $23. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $3 off and tied with our Prime Day mention as the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $53, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's $83 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's $19 under our mention from last week, $100 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
