Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Powerbot Self-Charging Robot Vacuum
$229 $279
free shipping

That's $51 under our March mention, a low by $50, and the best price we've seen for a new model. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Get this price via coupon code "J4PEGQYPH"
Features
  • works with Amazon Alexa
  • programmable cleaning times
Details
Comments
  • Code "J4PEGQYPH"
  • Published 1 hr ago
Samsung
