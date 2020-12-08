New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Portable External SSDs
from $80 $110
free shipping

Save at least $30 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Select 1TB and 2TB drives will receive a free Smasung EVO Plus 128GB microSD card with purchase.
  • Pictured is the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable USB-3.2 SSD for $169.99. ($60 off)
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals External Hard Drives Samsung
USB 120GB 1TB 2TB Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register