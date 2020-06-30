Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Phone Repair
free for first responders & health care workers

Getting your phone fixed for free is one of the perks offered to local heroes who own Samsung phones. The store is also extending employee discounts to first responders and healthcare workers. Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Doctors, nurses, hospital workers, EMTs, police officers, and firefighters with valid ID are eligible.
  • You must visit a local uBreakiFix location or set up a mail-in repair by contacting Samsung at 1-800-SAMSUNG.
  • Only Samsung phones are eligible (tablets and gears are excluded.)
  • Ensure your phone turns on, and doesn’t have any liquid damage.
Features
  • Includes cracked screen or battery replacement.
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 6/30/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Android Phones Samsung Samsung
Android Freebies Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register