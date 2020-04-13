Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $300 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a low by at least $50. Amazon charges $130 more for this build with a 256GB SSD (this one has a 512GB drive.) Buy Now at Samsung
That's $200 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Mama needs a new laptop! Maybe dad and the kids too! Maybe you need something that doubles as tablet; Lenovo has a great selection of 2-in-1's. Perhaps you need something with powerful graphics, try the Legion gaming models. Whatever your need, Lenovo has you covered. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $130 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $614 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
Need help staying busy during self isolation? Save on a variety of clearance and open-box items that can help fill your time while saving some green. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on percussive massage devices from $349, rowers from $679, and treadmills from $799. Shop Now at Best Buy
Save on over 100 games including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Grand Theft Auto V, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
Perfect for people newly working from home—or newly homeschooling and needing plenty of worksheets—Best Buy offers a selection of discounted laser printers from Canon, HP, and Brother, with prices starting at $200 after savings. Shop Now at Best Buy
Perfect for binge watching, this TV is the lowest price we could find by $22. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $72 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
This very popular TV is still at the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
