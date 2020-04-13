Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung Notebook 9 Pro Core i7 13.3" Touch 2-in-1 Laptop
$800 $1,100
free shipping

That's $300 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • functions as a laptop or a tablet
  • Intel Core i7-8565U 1.8GHz Whiskey Lake quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home 64-bit
  • Model: NP930MBE-K01US
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Best Buy Samsung
Core i7 13.3 inch Notebooks Touchscreen 2-in-1 Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register