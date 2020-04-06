Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's a low by at least $50. Amazon charges $130 more for this build with a 256GB SSD (this one has a 512GB drive.) Buy Now at Samsung
That's $340 off list when new and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
Save on almost 30 items and develop a pro work environment for your home. Shop Now at Lenovo
That's $40 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $70 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's a savings of $614. Buy Now at eBay
Best Buy takes up to $150 off the list price of Samsung's new flagship line, which stacks with the trade-in discount (up to $700) to make this the best place to preorder. Shop Now at Best Buy
That's a $49 drop from our January mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $50 under our February mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find now by $36, although most major retailers charge at least $1,798.) Buy Now at BuyDig
That's $110 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at Daily Steals
