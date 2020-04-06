Open Offer in New Tab
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Notebook 7 Spin Core i5 13.3" Touch Laptop
$600 $950
That's a low by at least $50. Amazon charges $130 more for this build with a 256GB SSD (this one has a 512GB drive.) Buy Now at Samsung

  • Intel Core i5-8250U 1.6GHz Kaby Lake R quad-core processor
  • 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) LED touchscreen display
  • 8GB RAM & 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
  • Windows 10 OS
  • 360° flip-and-fold design
  • Built-in speakers
  • Model: NP730QAA-K02US
