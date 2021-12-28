With bowl games and playoffs just around the corner, save on 65", 75", or 85" 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Published 29 min ago
It's $502 off the list price and the best deal we could find by $2. Buy Now at Amazon
- mobile optimized screen w/ portrait/landscape rotation
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- Quantum HDR
- 3 HDMI & 2 USB ports
- 4.1ch 60W Speakers
- Model: QN43LS05TAFXZA
That is $150 off the list price and at least $80 less than you'd pay for a similar model elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 70" 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs; USB
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
It's $52 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HLG, HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps (including Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, more)
- Amazon Alexa & Google Assistant compatibility
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN65TU7000FXZA
- UPC: 887276400068
That's $352 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Tizen smart apps
- works with Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: QN70Q60AAVXZA
- UPC: 887276543840
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
Shop this selection of 4K UHD TVs ranging from 43" to 85" and save up to $602 off the list price. Shop Now at Amazon
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
Shop for savings on several Samsung sets 55" and up. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung Q60T Series 58" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $699.99 (over $800 for it new elsewhere)
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Shop a range of discounted washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 4.5-cu. ft. Large Capacity Smart Dial Front Load Washer with Super Speed Wash for $799 ($350 off).
It's $350 under our mention from earlier this year, a total savings of $600, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Samsung’s largest 1000R gaming monitor
- 49" 5120x1440 curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- Samsung HDR 1000
- Nvidia G-Sync sompatibility
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
