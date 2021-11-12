Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Published 54 min ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
Shop a selection of Smart TVs from 50" to 86". Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A Series QN70Q60AAVXZA 70" 4K QLED UHD Smart TV for $997.99 ($352 off).
Save $150 off list price. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR
- Bixby voice assistant
- 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN70TU6985FXZA
Get the 43" for $999 with a $100 Etsy gift card (best deal by $100), or 55" for $1,499 with a $150 Etsy gift card (best deal by $146). Shop Now at Samsung
That's the best deal we could find by $52 and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: It's now $528. Buy Now at Walmart
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Smart TV powered by Tizen
- Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatible
- 2 HDMI ports
- Model: UN60TU7000FXZA
Similar versions cost around $30 on Amazon. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- remote control & 360° rotatable
- built-in low noise front-amplifier
- UHF/VHF channels are receivable
Cuddle up with the family and ring in the holiday season with movies you only watch once a year. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Sony X85J 65" 4K HDR LED UHD LED Smart TV for $998 (low by a buck).
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
Save on the range of LG C1 Series TVs from $1,096. Shop Now at Amazon
Score Black Friday prices today. Save up to $800 The Frame TV, up to $230 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+, up tp $3,500 off 8K TVs, and much more. Shop Now at Samsung
Choose from french door models, side-by-sides, top-freezer, and more. Get up to $1,000 off select BESPOKE models. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 28-cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Family Hub for $2,099 ($700 off).
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
Apply coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" to get the best price we could find for a refurbished unit by $372 and the best price we've seen without a trade in. Buy Now at eBay
- In Cloud Blue or Cosmic Black.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 6.7" 3200 x 1400 AMOLED 2X Display
- 12GB RAM, 128GB internal storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAXAA
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
Coupon code "SAVE10REFURB" cuts it to $57 below our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we've seen in any condition. (It's the best price we could find for a refurb by $92.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies.
- 6.4" 3040x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen LCD
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 16-megapixel rear camera & 10-megapixel front camera
- Iris scanner & fingerprint reader
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: SM-G975UZKAXAA
That's the best price we could find by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
- 10.4" 2000x1200 display
- Exynos 9611 8-core CPU
- 3GB RAM & 32GB storage
- Android Q OS
- Model: SM-T500NZABXAR
Sign In or Register