Save up to $3,500 on 65", 75", or 85" Neo 8K QLED TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Published 7 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
It's $702 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10+ & HLG
- Tizen smart apps
- compatible w/ multiple voice assistants
- 3 HDMI inputs
- Model: UN85AU8000FXZA
That's $352 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Tizen smart apps
- works with Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, and SmartThings
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: QN70Q60AAVXZA
- UPC: 887276543840
That's a $32 low. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale_Connection via eBay.
- 3840 x 2160 (4K) resolution
- HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG support
- low latency for gaming
- compatible with Bixby, Alexa, Google Assistant
- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50AU8000
That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Wholesale Connection via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- supports HDR10, HDR10+, HLG
- Tizen Smart TV platform
- built-in Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa voice control
- WiFi 5
- 4 HDMI inputs, 3 USB inputs
- Model: UN43AU8000
There are almost 700 items to choose from, with TV accessories starting from $4, and TVs from $110. Shop Now at Target
- Shipping adds $5.99, but orders of $35 or more qualify for free shipping. Free in-store pickup may also be available.
- Pictured is the TCL 65" 4K HDR UHD Roku Smart TV for $499.99 (low by $19).
Save on over 70 TVs from LG, Samsung, Sony, and more. Shop Now at Crutchfield
- Pictured is the LG C1 OLED55C1PUB 55" 4K HDR OLED UHD Smart TV for $1,296.99 (low by $3).
Shop for savings on several Samsung sets 55" and up. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- They're backed by a 90-day Samsung warranty.
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung Q60T Series 58" 4K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $699.99 (over $800 for it new elsewhere)
Santa bringing you a new TV? Take advantage of savings up to 50% off and to treat yourself to a new wall mount. Shop Now at Monoprice
- Pictured is the Monoprice EZ Series Full-Motion Articulating TV Wall Mount Bracket for 37" to 70" TVs for $35 (30% off list).
Take advantage of Samsung's discount programs for first responders, military members, teachers, students, government workers, and more, with savings of up to 30% off. Plus, these discounts combine with many deals on the site for even further savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Some programs may require additional verification of your program affiliation during purchase.
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Once only available for Samsung device owners, Samsung TV Plus is now available for (mostly) all via app, Chromecast casting, or website. While it may not stack up to paid services and original content, it's free, it's widely available, and an easy way to add more variety to your streaming menu. Shop Now at Samsung
- The streaming website can be found here.
- Channels may vary depending on location.
- Select channels in 4K. (Full list of channels here.)
- No subscription, credit card, or account required.
Shop a selection over 30 washers and 30 dryers in a variety of sizes and options. Shop Now at Samsung
It's just over $100 off and at Amazon's all-time best price. Buy Now at Amazon
- suitable for tile, vinyl, laminate, and hardwood
- up to 100 mins of cleaning per charge
- multiple cleaning modes
- Model: VR20T6001MW
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
It's $15 under list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
Sign In or Register