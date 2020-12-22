Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
-
Published 31 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
It's $60 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- AMD FreeSync adaptive refresh
- HDMI
- Model: LF24T350FHNXZA
That's $50 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1920 x 1080 (1080p) resolution
- 75Hz refresh rate
- AMD Radeon FreeSync technology
- eye-saver and game modes
- Model: LS24R350FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276348551
That's $50 off and a popular price for this model right now. Buy Now at Samsung
- 3440x1440 (ultrawide 1440p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSnyc variable refresh w/ 100Hz refresh rate
- 2 USB Type-C and 2 USB Type-A ports
- 1 DisplayPort & 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC34J791WTNXZA
Apply code "stand39" to save $15 off the list price. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- height adjustable
- aeronautical grade aluminum
- Model: ATMS046
Get this price via coupon code "30ATMS033" and save $30 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- Up to 19.8-lbs. per arm
There are over 30 models to save with, many of which are very strong lows compared to new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Samsung 43" QB43N 4k LED Display for $319.99 ($493 less than new).
- Warranty information is provided on each individual.
Apply coupon code "20ATMS034" to save $10 off list. Buy Now at ATUMTEK
- up to 17.6-lb. load bearing
- VESA support 75mm x 75mm to 100mm x 100mm
- C-clamp or grommet mount installation
- 360° rotation and 90° swivel
- -35° to +90° tilt
- adjustable height
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Save on a selection of drives with 32GB to 256GB storage. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $32.99 (low by $4).
Save on internal and external hard drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 250GB 860 EVO SATA 2.5" SSD for $39.99 ($10 off).
Save at least $30 on a range of portable data storage solutions. Buy Now at Samsung
Select 1TB and 2TB drives will receive a free Samsung EVO Plus 128GB microSD card with purchase.
- Pictured is the Samsung 1TB T7 Touch Portable USB-3.2 SSD for $169.99. ($60 off)
It's $15 under list and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- This item will be in stock on December 25 but can be ordered now.
- up to 100MB/s read and 90MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME256HA/AM
That's a savings of up to $610 off list and within $15 of the best starting price we've seen for this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value (up to $610).
- You'll get 2 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8150 2.8GHz octa-core processor
- 6.3" 2280x1080 AMOLED touchscreen display
- 8GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12MP rear camera & 10MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Samsung S Pen stylus
That's a low by $36 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by wholesale connection via eBay
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- multiple voice assistants
- HDR
- smart TV apps
- 3 HDMI ports & 2 USB ports
- Model: UN50TU8000FXZA
That's a low by $13. Buy Now at Samsung
- semitransparent screen protection
- tap and swipe as needed
