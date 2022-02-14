Save on phones from $300, TV's from $400, laptops from $200, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Scroll down to see featured offers.
-
Published 16 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
Save on all iPhone 13 models for select carriers. Shop Now at Best Buy
- Available in several colors (Graphite pictured).
Sign up and get a coupon via text for a free pair of Bluetooth headphones. That's a $10 savings. Shop Now at Micro Center
- Available for in-store pickup only.
- New customers only.
- Limit one coupon per person.
- up to 8 hours playtime per charge
- wired or wireless
- one-touch media controls
Save on USB C chargers, cables, power strips, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Anker PowerWave Magnetic Wireless Charging Pad for $17.99 (low by $7)
It's an ordinary LED porch light most of the time -- until you dial 911. Then the free app for your phone turns the light into a red, white and blue strobe to alert first responders to your home's location. Why I love it: "It can be challenging to find a home in a rural area, apartment complex, trailer park, or poorly-lit neighborhood. Seconds can save lives, and if someone is alone and unable to get to the door, first responders can still find them." Shop Now at The Locator 911
- Standard LED Bulb for $29.99 (pictured)
- Candleabra LED Bulb 2-Pack for $32.99
- BR30 LED flood light for $34.99
- Posted by Amy.
- bulbs last about 25,000 hours
Shop and save up to $140 on 11" and 12.4" tablets. Prices start at $510 for the WiFi option (you must choose no trade-in to see this price). Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $150 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Deals start from $499.99 for these TVs, which range from 32" to 85". Shop Now at Samsung
Choose from $100 Samsung credit or bag a free pair of Galaxy Buds Live with purchase of this newly released smartphone. Plus, you'll receive up to another $375 off with select trade-ins. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 120Hz display technology
- 12MP ultra wide, Wide-angle camera, 8MP telephoto camera, and 32MP front camera
- 4,500mAh battery
- 30x Space Zoom
In January we saw discounts of up to $800, but are now finding deeper discounts. Notably is the Samsung Family Hub RF23M8570SG 22-cu. ft. 4-door counter depth refrigerator in Black Stainless for $2,959.20 (a savings of $1,740. You'll pay about $4,000 elsewhere). Shop Now at Samsung
