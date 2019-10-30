New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Samsung Kids Tab E Lite 7" 8GB Android Tablet
$79 $100
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1.3GHz Spreadtrum T-Shark quad-core processor
  • 1GB memory, 8GB storage
  • microSD card slot
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.0
  • soft bumper case
  • parental controls
  • 3-month subscription to Samsung Kids (a $15 value)
  • Model: SM-T113NDWACCC
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tablets Walmart Samsung
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register