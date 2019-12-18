Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's $5 under our October mention (which also included a 3-month subscription to Samsung Kids) and the lowest price we could find today by $19. Buy Now at eBay
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $20 under our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Target
That's the lowest price we could find by $110. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $200 off and the only place we're finding these new. (They're available used for around the same price.) Buy Now at eBay
That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now at eBay
Score savings on a range of new and refurbished thermostats, smart assistants, security systems, outlets, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on headphones, earbuds, home audio, and more. Shop Now at eBay
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's $10 below our mention from a week ago, a low by $91, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $64, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's a low by $29 today.) Buy Now at eBay
