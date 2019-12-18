Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Samsung Kids Tab E Lite 7" 8GB Android Tablet
$70
free shipping

It's $5 under our October mention (which also included a 3-month subscription to Samsung Kids) and the lowest price we could find today by $19. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's unclear if this will arrive in time for Christmas.
Features
  • 1.3GHz Spreadtrum T-Shark quad-core processor
  • 1GB memory, 8GB storage
  • microSD card slot
  • 802.11n wireless, Bluetooth 4.0
  • soft bumper case
  • parental controls
  • Model: SM-T113NDWACCC
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
