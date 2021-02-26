That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Samsung
- EZClean bin
- dual charging station
- 5-layer HEPA filtration system
It's the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Samsung
- app-controlled and Alexa-compatible
- programmable cleaning times
- self-charging
- Model: R7040
Use coupon code "2GDDAR37" to save 50%. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Roomie via Amazon.
- HEPA filter
- 6 LED headlights
- stand-alone rechargeable battery
- up to 35 minute run time on a full charge
- comes with a crevice tool and wall mount accessories
- Model: SL593
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS" to unlock free shipping (a savings of $5.88). That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Slashare
- includes power cord and attachments
It's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in White.
- washable bowl & filter
- includes wall mountable charger
- Model: HNVC215B10
- UPC: 885911610681
Clip the $15 off on page coupon and apply code "DO8RARBF" for a savings of $45. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by MOOSOODirect via Amazon.
- 17,000pa powerful suction
- one-click release
- 180° swivel
- washable filtration system
- Model: D601
Save on home appliances including refrigerators, washers, dryers, and more. Plus, save an additional 10% when you buy 4 or more different eligible appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Up to 25% off select refrigerators.
- Up to 30% off washers and dryers.
- up to 50% off select vacuums
- Up to 30% off diswashers.
- Up to 35% off select wall ovens.
- Pictured is the Samsung 28 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator w/ Food Showcase for $2,699 ($300 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1,999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $2,199.99 ($1300 off).
That's at least $130 less than most stores charge. Buy Now at Samsung
- 49" 5120x1440 curved QLED display
- 240Hz max refresh rate
- HDR
- HDMI & 3 USB 3.0 inputs
- 1(GTG) response time
- Model: LC49G97TSSNXDC
Save $20 over Staples' price. Buy Now at Samsung
- 178° wide viewing angle
- 60Hz refresh rate
- HDMI input
- Model: LS24F354FHNXZA
- UPC: 887276373348
It's a savings of 58% off the list price. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Quick Ship Electronics via eBay.
- 1.8GHz to 2.8GHz octa-core CPU
- 12GB RAM and 128GB internal memory
- 6.7" 3200x1440 display
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-G986UZKAVZW
That's a $25 drop from our mention yesterday, the lowest price we could find today by $25, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- In Phantom Gray at this price.
- This item ships in 1 to 2 months.
- Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 Octa-Core Processor
- 6.2" 2400x1080 120Hz touchscreen
- 8K video recording
- 64MP telephoto camera, 12MP wide & ultra-wide cameras, 10MP front camera
- Android 11
- Model: SM-G991UZAAXAA
That's $200 off and the best we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZNAXAA
It's $10 under our November mention and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- read speeds of up to 550MB/s
- write speeds of up to 520MB/s
- Model: MZ-76E250B/AM
