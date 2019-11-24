Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the lowest price we could find by $56 and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $10 under our October mention, $70 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $150 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
That's $190 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Best Buy is now offering everyone early access to hundreds of Black Friday deals. The sale is putting many tech items at the best prices of the year. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $10 under our February mention and the lowest price we could find now by $19. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $60 under our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $30.) Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $53 under our October mention and the best we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find by $53 today, although most charge $301 or more.)
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, Best Buy still offers it for the same price with free shipping. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a massive $78 drop since yesterday and a current low by $48. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $53, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now at Walmart
