That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $250 off and $80 less than an almost identical model we listed last week. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $100 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
It's $60 off and the best price we could find Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $49 under yesterday's mention and the best price we could find by $79. Buy Now at Best Buy
A $97 low and one of least expensive 60" 4K TVs we've ever seen. (It was $50 more last month.) Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $100 under our July mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $200.)
Update: The price has increased at Walmart; however, Best Buy still offers it for $699.99 with free shipping. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's $200 off and the cheapest price we've ever seen for a 75" 4K television. Buy Now at Best Buy
Samsung takes up to $600 off the Samsung Galaxy Note10, Note10+, or Note10+ 5G Smartphone when you trade in your current phone. That's by far the lowest price we've seen for any of these phones and the best deal we could find today by $500. Shop Now at Samsung
That's the best deal we could find by $71. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find by $117. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now at Amazon
