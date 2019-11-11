New
Best Buy · 1 hr ago
Samsung Intel Atom x5 11.6" Chromebook
$89 $189
free shipping

That's $100 off and the best deal we've seen for a 12" Chromebook. Buy Now at Best Buy

Features
  • Intel Atom x5 CPU
  • 11.6" 1366x768 LED-backlit LCD
  • 2GB RAM and 16GB flash storage
  • 802.11ac wireless and Bluetooth 4.1
  • 2-cell battery
  • Google Chrome OS
  • Model: XE501C13-S01US
  • Expires 11/11/2019
