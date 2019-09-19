New
Ends Today
Rakuten · 51 mins ago
Samsung Harmon Kardon 3.1.2-Ch. Soundbar System w/ Dolby Atmos
$399 $479
free shipping

That's $20 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $42. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by iElectrica via Rakuten.
  • Use coupon code "IEL80B" to get this discount.
Features
  • built-in WiFi and Bluetooth streaming capabilities
  • external wireless subwoofer
  • HDR10, HDR10+, 3D, and 4K UHD Pass-Through
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: HWQ70RZA
↑ less
Buy from Rakuten
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "IEL80B"
  • Expires in 20 hr
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Rakuten Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register