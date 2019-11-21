Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we could find by $229. Buy Now
Adorama offers the Polk Audio 47" Floorstanding Tower Speaker in Midnight Mahogany for $449.99 with free shipping. That's $1,050 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $377. Buy Now
Best Buy via eBay offers the Ion Audio Plunge Max Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker in Black for $29.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers preorders of the New Nebula by Anker 2.1-Channel 100-watt Amazon Fire TV Soundbar for $229.99 with free shipping. This newly announced soundbar from this month's IFA 2019 integrates Amazon's Fire TV and the voice-activated smart home features of Amazon Alexa all in a tidy package just in time for Black Friday. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $2. Buy Now
That's the best deal we could find by $23 on this recently released model. Buy Now
Stores 123 via Rakuten offers the Tailgaterz Magnetic Screenhouse for $137.39. Coupon code "SPORTS20" drops it to $110.34. With free shipping, that's the lowest price we could find by $35.
Update: The price has increased to $113.76 after coupon. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Best Deal Today via eBay offers the refurbished Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB GSM Android Smartphone in several colors for $98.95 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $131 less than you'd pay for a new one today). Buy Now
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
MyWit via Newegg offers the refurbished Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for T-Mobile in Black for $106.99 with free shipping. That's $8 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find now by $27. Buy Now
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now
