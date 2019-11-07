Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $20 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $262. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's $176 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. It's available in Black or Silver. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $10 today Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $81. Buy Now at Amazon
Your first chance to order this newly-announced member of the Echo family. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best outright price we've seen and low by $13 today. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a $3 drop and the best price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Rakuten
Still the best sitewide discount we've seen from Rakuten. Shop Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $21 and the best price we've seen. (For further comparison, most charge $150 or more). Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a $20 savings – other stores charge this price for the phone alone, so you're getting the microSD card for free. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
Verizon Wireless takes up to $450 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and S10 Android smartphone models with select trade-ins. (Click on the blue offer headers above each model to see eligible trade-in phones.) Plus, you'll receive a $200 Mastercdard gift card via coupon code "SWITCHNOW." With free 2-day shipping, and assuming you'll use the gift card, that's a savings of up to $650. To get the card:
