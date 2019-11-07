New
Rakuten · 38 mins ago
Samsung Harmon Kardon 3.1.2-Ch. 330-watt Soundbar System w/ Dolby Atmos
$379 $641
free shipping

That's $20 under last month's mention and the best price we could find by $262. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by iElectrica via Rakuten
  • Use coupon code "IEL60" to get this discount.
  • built-in WiFi and Bluetooth streaming capabilities
  • external wireless subwoofer
  • HDR10, HDR10+, 3D, and 4K UHD Pass-Through
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: HWQ70RZA
