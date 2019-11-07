Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Rakuten · 55 mins ago
Samsung Harmon Kardon 3.1.2-Ch. 330-watt Soundbar System w/ Dolby Atmos
$369 $439
free shipping

That's $10 under our October mention and the lowest price we could find by $100. Buy Now at Rakuten

Tips
  • Sold by iElectrica via Rakuten.
  • Apply coupon code "IEL70" to get this discount.
Features
  • built-in WiFi and Bluetooth streaming capabilities
  • external wireless subwoofer
  • HDR10, HDR10+, 3D, and 4K UHD Pass-Through
  • compatible with Amazon Alexa
  • Model: HWQ70RZA
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "IEL70"
  • Expires 11/21/2019
    Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Speakers Rakuten Samsung
Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register