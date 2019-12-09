Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Samsung HMD Odyssey+ Windows Mixed Reality Headset
$229 $479
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

Features
  • 2880x1600 AMOLED with 3.5" diagonal per eye and 110° field of view
  • 6-axis accelerometer and gyro plus a 3-axis compass
  • AKG headphones with 360° spatial sound
  • access to Windows Cortana
  • Model: XE800ZBA-HC1US
  • Published 1 hr ago
