Get up to $200 in accessory credit to apply toward watches, earbuds, tablets, and more when you pre-order the next Galaxy Android smartphone. Plus, get a free SmartTag and 4 months free YouTube Premium. Shop Now at Samsung
- Samsung Galaxy S21 5G Android Smartphone $799.99 w/ $100 accessory credit.
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G Android Smartphone $999.99 w/ $150 accessory credit.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G Android Smartphone $1,199.99 w/ $200 accessory credit.
Published 1 hr ago
Popularity: 3/5
Save on 8 unlocked phones rebuilt by Samsung engineers and refreshed with a brand new charger and accessories. Shop Now at Samsung
- These phones are backed by a 12-month Samsung warranty.
Samsung opens up reservations for their newest line of Galaxy smartphones with $50 ($60 if you use the Android Shop Samsung App, which is free) in credit for accessories ranging from smart watches, earbuds, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- No payment required up front (this is just reserving a spot in the pre-order line). You are only charged when you place an order.
- You can also get a quote on eligible phones for trade-in (up to $700 off).
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $550 off.
- No guarantees, but we've usually seen added goodies with preorders, ranging from gift cards, more instant credit, free subscriptions to premium services (like Youtube or Spotify)
- This series is rumored to launch January 14 and release January 22.
Get a free Galaxy Fit2 Red Smart Watch with the purchase of select Samsung Galaxy phones. That's a $60 value. Shop Now at Samsung
That's $50 under what you'd pay direct from Samsung. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G quad-core processor
- 6.7" 2400 x 1080 AMOLED display
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 64MP rear camera, 32MP front camera
- Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
- Android 10
- Model: SM-A716UZKNXAA
Watch free movies, news, TV shows, and more. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available on 2016-2020 Samsung Smart TV's and on Galaxy mobile devices.
- 160+ free channels
Get unlimited calling and texting in the US over the Nationwide Sprint Network for free. Shop Now at Google Play
- text and call without WiFi
The free tuning app (for guitar, bass, and ukulele) now includes Tune Plus, which adds chord diagrams, scale shapes, and a fancy metronome. Shop Now at Apple Services
- Click here for the Android version.
- 26 tunings
- 5,000 guitar chords
- 2,000 guitar scales
That's $250 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Available in Frosted Silver.
- Snapdragon 855 Plus + Octa-Core CPU
- 6.55" 2400x1080 AMOLED Touchscreen
- 48MP, 12MP, & 16MP triple rear cameras & 16MP selfie camera
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Android 10 + Oxygen OS
- Model: 5011101148
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
Save up to 35% on a selection of internal and external solid state drives. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SATA 2.5" SSD for $54.99 ($8 low).
It's $30 under our November mention and the lowest price we could find by $54. Buy Now at Samsung
- 1080p HD video w/ two-way audio
- 24-hour cloud storage
- advanced object detection
- Android and iOS compatibility
- Model: GP-U999COVLBDA
That's half off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- up to 100MB/s read speeds
- up to 20MB/s write speeds
- Model: MB-ME64HA
That's $10 off the list price and a significant discount on a fairly recently announced item. Buy Now at Samsung
- USB Type-C charging port
- 10 minute sanitization process
- UV-C light purports to kill up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria
- compatible with the latest iOS and Android devices that support wireless charging
- Model: GP-TOU020SACWU
That's the best price we could find by $109. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by coolbeens via eBay.
- 3840x2160 (4K) resolution
- 2 USB 2.0 & 3 HDMI inputs
- WiFi, Bluetooth, & Ethernet
- Quantum HDR
- built-in Bixby and Alexa intelligent voice assistants
- Apple AirPlay 2
- Model: QN65Q60TAFXZA
