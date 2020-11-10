New
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 5G Android Smartphone
up to $1,000 off with trade-in $2,000
That's up to $1,000 less than you'd pay elsewhere. Plus, you'll get a free Spotify Premium 6-month membership and YouTube Premium 4-month membership, which is an additional value of $108. That's the best deal we've seen on this phone. Buy Now at Samsung

  • Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $600 off).
  • Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
  • If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
  • Even better, you'll get a $100 instant credit for accessories.
  • 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
  • 128GB internal storage
  • 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
  • Android 10 OS
