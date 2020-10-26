That makes it as much as 50% off, which is $100's less than you'd pay elsewhere. Plus, you'll get a free Spotify Premium 6-month membership and YouTube Premium 4-month membership, which is an additional value of $108. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by traded-in model/condition.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
-
Published 22 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's up to $1,000 off the list price of this recently released phone, and the best trade-in offer we've ever seen for this model (our previous mention was up to $650 off). Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Access to Premium normally starts at $14.99 per month or $119.99 for the year, so that's a strong savings and a great way to stay fit at your own pace. Shop Now at Nike
- class-style workouts
- tips on nutrition, sleep, and more
- bodyweight-only sessions
- yoga classes
- targeted training programs
- full-equipment home workouts
Save as much as $100 on future app and in-app purchases. Shop Now at Amazon
- 100 Amazon coins are worth $1
- By contrast, every Bison Dollar will be worth five British pounds
It's $500 under list and the best price we could find for this flagship phone. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- dual SIM
- 108MP camera resolution
- 6.9" AMOLED display
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. Plus, you'll get a free MOGA XP5-X+ Controller which is an additional $70 value. Shop Now at Samsung
- Trade-in value varies by model of the traded-in tablet or phone. Several brands/models are eligible.
- The controller is added under "Your special offers". It should be added by default (be sure not to uncheck it) and will appear in cart.
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
It's the lowest price we could find by $600. Buy Now at Samsung
- 10th-Gen. Intel Core i7-10510U 1.80GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) display
- 8GB RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD
- Windows 10 Home
That's $26 under our May mention and $101 under what Samsung charges direct.
Update: It's now $53.98. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Best Products Prime via Amazon.
- wireless Bluetooth technology with AAC
- up to 33 hours of battery life
- 5 minute quick charge for 1 hour of use
- ambient aware external noise control
- Model: GP-Y500HAHHCAC
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
It's $175 under list price. Buy Now at Samsung
- Non-members pay a $22.50 surcharge.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
Sign In or Register