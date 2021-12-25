That's the best deal we could find for these items together by $256. Buy Now at Samsung
- Get up to another $600 off with select trade-ins.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 6.7" Infinity Flex display; 1.9" AMOLED cover display
- 12MP (wide) + 12MP UW rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- 8GB RAM; 256GB storage
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
It's $200 under the best price we could find for a used unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
That's a $15 drop from yesterday's mention and the best price we could find for this refurb by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cph2020 via eBay.
- Works on any GSM network including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, Cricket Wireless GSM, H20, etc.
- Will NOT work Sprint, BoostMobile, Verizon, etc.
- Model: SM-A125U
Save on Galaxy S21 and S21+ models with a range of storage capacities. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB Smartphone for $799.99 (low by $200).
Shop select devices from 20% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TracFone LG Premier Pro Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $49.99 (low by $20).
That's $100 under our July mention and $50 less than what Amazon's charging now. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor
- 120Hz fluid display
- Hasselblad Camera for Mobile
- 65W ultra fast charging
- 8GB RAM and 128GB storage
- Model: LE2115
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $104.99 ($15 less than refurb).
Shop and save up to $230 on tablets. Prices start at $500 for the WiFi option. Shop Now at Samsung
- Have a device to trade? Get up to $450 in credit depending on the model.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Act fast and grab daily deals on Samsung smartphones, TVs, appliances, tablets, and more. Buy Now at Samsung
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
It's $99 under our August mention and the lowest price we've seen. For further comparison, it's $750 under Home Depot's price. Buy Now at Amazon
- Note this item will not arrive in time for Christmas.
- eliminates 99% of stubborn odors
- Wi-Fi connectivity
- built-in dryer sheet compartment
- weight kit
- self clean technology
- Model: DF60R8200DG
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync variable refresh
- DisplayPort and 2 HDMI inputs
- Model: LU28E570DS/ZA
