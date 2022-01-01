That's the best deal we could find for these items together by $220. Buy Now at Samsung
- Get up to another $600 off with select trade-ins.
- Education/military discounts are also available and may apply (click "Samsung Offer Programs" near the top left corner of the page).
- 6.7" Infinity Flex display; 1.9" AMOLED cover display
- 12MP (wide) + 12MP UW rear cameras
- 10MP front camera
- 8GB RAM; 128GB storage
It's the best price we've seen (the previous all-time low cost $500 more during Black Friday week.) Buy Now at Best Buy
- 2.84GHz octa-core processor
- 7.6" 2208x1768 AMOLED main screen
- 7.4" 832x2268 cover screen
- 12GB RAM & 256GB storage
- 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP + 12.0 MP rear camera
- 10 MP cover camera
- Android 11 One UI 3.1.1 OS
- Model: SM-F926UZGAXAA
It's $200 under the best price we could find for a used unit elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty applies
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core 2.8GHz processor
- 6.4" QHD 2960x1440 super AMOLED touchscreen w/ Gorilla Glass 5
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- Dual 12MP rear cameras & 8-MP front camera
- WiFi 5 & Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Model: SM-N960UZSAXAA
It's $180 under list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cph2020 via eBay.
- Works on any GSM network including AT&T, T-Mobile, MetroPCS, Simple Mobile, Cricket Wireless GSM, H20, etc.
- Will NOT work Sprint, BoostMobile, Verizon, etc.
- Model: SM-A125U
That's a $15 drop from yesterday's mention and the best price we could find for this refurb by $41. Buy Now at eBay
- A 1-year comprehensive warranty from Allstate applies.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- Available in Black or White.
Save on Galaxy S21 and S21+ models with a range of storage capacities. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S21+ Plus 5G 128GB Smartphone for $799.99 (low by $200).
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now at Calm
- Posted by Brittany.
- Why does she love this deal? "Calm is the only app I've ever bought a lifetime subscription for, and while it was an investment at the time, I can't imagine going a day without it now. The guided meditations do wonders for my anxiety, and the sleep stories help me fall asleep much faster every night. This curated selection is a great way to try out what they have to offer before deciding to download the app or pay for a subscription."
- handpicked mindfulness resources across 9 different categories
Shop select devices from 20% off. Shop Now at Amazon
- Pictured is the TracFone LG Premier Pro Plus 32GB Android Smartphone for $49.99 (low by $20).
Save on over 2,000 android phones, with prices starting from $15. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by various sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB Android Smartphone for $104.99 ($15 less than refurb).
With bowl games and playoffs just around the corner, save on 65", 75", or 85" 8K TVs. Shop Now at Samsung
Save up to $700 off list. Sizes and prices are listed below. Shop Now at Samsung
- 32" for $459.99 ($140 off).
- 43" for $849.99 ($150 off).
- 50" for $1,049.99 ($250 off).
- 55" for $1,199.99 ($300 off).
- 65" for $1,599.99 ($400 off).
- 75" for $2,299.99 ($700 off).
Save big on Q60A, Q70A, and Q80A series TVs in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q60A QN85Q60AAFXZA 85" QLED 4K Smart TV for $1,799.99 ($1,000 off).
Save on a range of options, starting from $1,169. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 11.4-cu. ft. Bespoke Flex Column Refrigerator for $2230.40 ($868 off)
Save $102 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- bass booster
- LED party lights
- connects to multiple devices via Bluetooth
- USB input
- Model: MX-T40/ZA
This is $61 less than we saw it in October, a low today by $24, and the best price we've seen it in any condition. Apply coupon code "NY15OFF" to get this deal. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Electronic Express via Amazon.
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution QLED display
- Bixby intelligent voice assistant, Alexa
- 2 HDMI and 2 USB ports
- 802.11ac WiFi
- Model: QN32LS03TBFXZA
That's a low by $8 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100 MB/s read and write speed
- Model: MB-MJ128GA/AM
- UPC: 887276260129
Save $13 off the list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- transfer speeds of up to 130MB/s
- Model: MB-ME256KA/AM
- UPC: 887276545868
