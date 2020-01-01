Get up to $650 off with a trade-in and Samsung financing. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires Samsung financing for 24 or 36 months.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
That's the best price we could find by $64.
Update: It's now $379.99. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay and is available in Aura Red (pictured) or Aura Glow.
- No warranty information is included.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
If you have a phone to trade-in, you could potentially get this phone for free. Trade-in or not, this is an excellent savings on a recently announced smartphone and the lowest price we could find by at least $60. Buy Now at Google
- The best price is available for Verizon customers who add a new line to their plan. They'll pay just $10/month ($240 total over two years.)
- The Unlocked option includes 3-months each of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass, and Google One and costs $349.
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
To get the best price we've seen, apply coupon code "DNGPXL32" and save at least $40 in comparison to a factory-sealed unit. Buy Now at Daily Steals
- A 90-day warranty is provided, but it is unclear who backs it.
- 5.5" 2560x1440 (1440p) AMOLED touchscreen
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 2.15GHz quad-core processor
- 4GB RAM & 32GB internal storage
- 12.3MP rear camera with 4K video recording & 8MP front camera
- 802.11ac wireless & Bluetooth 4.2
- Android 7.1 (Nougat)
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Save on QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TVs priced from $2,500. Shop Now at Samsung
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
You'd pay $370 more at Samsung directly. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Sobeonline1 via eBay.
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
It's $120 under list price. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2400x1080 super AMOLED touchscreen
- 4GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-A515FZWJTPA
That's $70 under our previous mention, the best we've seen, and a low by $70 today. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Never MSRP via eBay
- Exynos 990 octo-core processor
- 6.7" 3200x1440 OLED display
- GSM/CDMA
- Android 10
- Model: SM-G985F/DS
Trade in your old phone and choose an eligible plan for a savings of up to $1,000. Plus you'll get 5G at no extra cost with select plans, Verizon Stream TV for free when you switch, and a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Get $300 credited to your account over 24 months.
- Get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.
- Get up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G or S20 Ultra 5G with select trade-in.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
