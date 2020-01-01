Save up to $650 when you trade in your old device. Shop Now at Samsung
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Published 15 hr ago
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Get up to $800 off with eligible trade-in. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in Mystic Black or Mystic Bronze with your choice of hinge color.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Trading in an eligible item (see the instructions below) can take as much as $700 off your preorder of Microsoft's new dual-screen device – that halves the price of the 128GB model, and cuts 47% off the 256GB model. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- Click here to start the trade-in process.
- You'll be emailed a reminder to complete your trade-in when the Surface Duo releases on September 10.
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $10 under our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we've seen. (It's the best price we could find today by $50.) Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Qualitycellz via eBay.
- Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.2" OLED touchscreen
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- Android 9.0
- 16MP camera
- Model: LMV450PM
New or existing Google Fi customers get the Moto G Power for $149 (a low by $76), or the Moto G Stylus for $199 (a low by $71). Shop Now at Google
Trade in your old tablet or phone to get up to $450 off a new Galaxy Tab S7. Buy Now at Samsung
- Mystic Black and Mystic Silver ship by September 18.
- Mystic Bronze ships by October 2.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 wireless
- Android 10.0
There are 8 models to choose from, with prices starting at $450. Shop Now at Samsung
Save up to 35% on 21 models. Plus get an additional 10% off when you purchase 4 or more appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- Enter your zip code to check delivery availability in your area.
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
We're seeing prices in this sale that are hundreds less than buying new. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes a 90-day warranty backed by Samsung.
You'd pay $100 elsewhere. Buy Now at Best Buy
- Available in Black or White.
- touchscreen
- heart rate sensor
- Model: SM-R370NZKAXAR
Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
Trade in your old phone and choose an eligible plan for a savings of up to $1,000. Plus you'll get 5G at no extra cost with select plans, Verizon Stream TV for free when you switch, and a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Get $300 credited to your account over 24 months.
- Get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.
- Get up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G or S20 Ultra 5G with select trade-in.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
