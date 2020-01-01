New
Samsung · 46 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G 256GB Android Smartphone
from $450 w/ trade-in
free shipping

That's up to $1,000 off the list price of this recently released phone, and the best trade-in offer we've ever seen for this model (our previous mention was up to $650 off). Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
  • Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
  • Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Features
  • 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
  • Android 10 OS
↑ less
Shop Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 46 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Android Phones Samsung Samsung
Android Smartphone Flip Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register