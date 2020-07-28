New
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Android Smartphone for AT&T
$20 / month for 30 months
free shipping

That's a savings of $780 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Requires new line activation and eligible unlimited plan. You will receive a bill credit of $26 per month for 30 months.
  • Available in Mirror Purple.
Features
  • 6.7" Infinity Flex AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ octa-core processor
  • 12 MP rear-facing camera, 10 MP front-facing
  • Android 10
  • GSM
