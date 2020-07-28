That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung
- Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
- Available in Mirror Purple.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Published 3 hr ago
Trade in your old device and get up to $410 off this phone, dropping the price to as low as $339.99. (Most major retailers and wireless providers charge the full $750 retail price.) Shop Now at Samsung
- The trade-in discount will vary by your device and ranges from $115 to $410. Only select Samsung, Apple, and Google phones are elgiible.
- It's available unlocked or for various wireless carriers.
- 6.1" 3040x1440 AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 2.8GHz dual-core processor
- 8GB RAM
- triple rear-camera array w/ 16MP ultra-wide, 12MP dual-pixel wide-angle, and 12MP 2x telephoto lenses
- Android 9 OS
- Model: SM-G973UZKAXAA
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's the best price we could find by $144 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in several colors.
- It's sold by never-msrp via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 processor
- 6.1" 1440x3040 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 9.0 (Pie)
That's $20 less than most sellers charge for a refurb, and $240 less than you'd pay for a new model from Samsung.
Update: The price has dropped to $249.99. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Calm is currently offering a hand-picked selection of resources for free to make sure that we're all focusing on our mental and emotional wellness alongside our physical health in these weird and trying times.
Enjoy a variety of guided meditations, sleep stories, music and soundscapes, yoga exercises, journaling prompts, and more - plenty of content to help us all prioritize a little self care. Shop Now
- Calming meditations
Get up to a $300 gift card when you buy and activate a new iPhone or Samsung phone. Plus, select phones can be traded in for another gift card valued up to $250. Shop Now at Sam's Club
- Despite the the website stating it is through July 14, if you click on an eligible phone you can see the deal has been extended through August 9.
That's $200 off, which is a strong discount on an item that hasn't even been released. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- In Solar Black.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 octa-core processor
- 6.7" OLED Endless Edge display
- 6GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 3 Rear cameras (64MP/16MP/8MP)
- Android 10 OS
- Model: PAJ90004US
That's $50 under our January mention and the best price we could find now, also by $50. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- The 8GB RAM version is also available for $399.98, a low by $50.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor
- 6.5" 2340x1080 AMOLED
- 12GB RAM & 256GB memory
- wireless charging
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Model: A10P3351
That's a $100 drop in the last three weeks and the best price we've seen. It's a great chance to trade-in and save on this first Galaxy branded chromebook and also score over $60 in freebies. Buy Now at Samsung
- Includes Google Stadia Pro 3-Month Free Trial. ($29.97 value)
- Also includes Google One with 200GB of storage across Drive, Gmail and Photos for 12-Months. ($35.88 value)
- It's available in Fiesta Red or Mercury Gray.
- Intel Core i5-10210U 1.6GHz Comet Lake quad-core CPU
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
Save $30 making this a great price for a Samsung tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- Available in several colors (Chiffon Rose pictured) and both 64GB and 128GB models.
That's an additional savings of up to $1,226 on top of already-discounted prices. Choose from refrigerators, ranges, microwaves, dishwashers, built-in ovens, cooktops, and ventilation hoods. Shop Now at Samsung
- The price drops in-cart after you add four items from different categories.
Save on a full line of the newly released Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ 5G, S20 5G UW, and more. Shop Now at Best Buy
It's $3 less buying it from Samsung directly. Buy Now at Amazon
- detects the connected windows and doors movements of open/close, vibration, orientation, and temperature
- Model: GP-U999SJVLAAA
It's the lowest price we could find by $27.
Update: The price has increased to $19.99. Buy Now at Amazon
- adapter
- up to 100MB/ read speeds
- up to 90MB/s write speeds
- 4-proof protection to protect against water, extreme temperatures, and other harsh conditions
- Model: MB-ME128HA
It's $202 under list and the best price we could find today. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2 USB ports and 3 HDMI inputs
- Smart TV with Universal Guide
- Alexa, Google Assistant, and Airplay 2 compatibility
- HLG & HDR 10+ support
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- Model: UN55RU7300FXZA
- UPC: 887276305011
