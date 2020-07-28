New
Samsung · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 256GB Android Smartphone for AT&T
$20/month ($600 total)
free shipping

That's a savings of $780 off list and the first discount we've seen on this newly-released phone. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Requires a new line activation and purchase via a 30-month installment plan with eligible unlimited wireless service. (You'll receive the discount as a bill credit of $26 per month; credits start within 3 bills, and you will receive catch-up credits once bill credits start.)
  • Available in Mirror Purple.
Features
  • 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
  • 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
  • dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
  • Android 10 OS
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 3 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Android Phones Samsung Samsung
AT&T Android Smartphone Flip Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register