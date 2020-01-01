Take up to $150 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Published 12 min ago
-
Popularity: 0/5
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- silicone case and band
- 4GB storage
- 2" Super AMOLED display
- Bluetooth 4.1
- GPS
- fitness monitoring
- Model: SMR750V
That's $275 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by the authorized Garmin dealer GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- WiFi enabled
- 16GB memory
- 3-axis electronic compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, & GPS
- Model: 010-01688-00
- UPC: 753759172015
Save up to $126 off the list price of over 90 different men's and women's models. Buy Now at Fossil
- A 2-year Fossil warranty applies.
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save $176 over the next best price we found. Buy Now at Fossil
- In Red Silicone.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 processor
- notifications, heart rate, mic, GPS, and more
- compatible with Android 6.0+ or iOS 10.0+
- water resistant to 5 ATM
- 4GB internal storage
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Model: FTW6027
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Effectively over the course of 20 months, you could pay as little as $175, and be guaranteed a cool $500 when you agree to sell this phone back within 20 months. Buy Now at Samsung
- Trade in your old device for up to $650 off your purchase of the Note20 5G. (You can receive up to $400 off for a device with a cracked screen; amount of discount varies by device.)
- Agree to return your Note20 within 20 months in good condition to receive a guaranteed buyback value of $500, credited to your Samsung Financing account.
- You'll also receive $100 in Samsung credit for preordering.
- Samsung financing is required.
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
On top to the potential $500 in savings, you will also receive a free 1-year Postmates Unlimited subscription, $25 Postmates credit, $50 Galaxy Store credit, 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in. (up to $500 off).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
That's $29 less than you'd pay for the tablet and pen without the cover at Amazon. Buy Now at Costco
- Available in Oxford Gray.
- includes Book Cover and S Pen
- Model: SM-P610NZABXAR
That's $13 under our previous mention and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Black.
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
That's $210 less than you expect to pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Coral Blue pictured).
- A 90-day warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
Sign In or Register