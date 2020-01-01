Take up to
$150 $200 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
-
Published 3 hr ago
-
Popularity: 4/5
That's $10 under the lowest price we could find for a refurbished model elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by poppy9780 via eBay.
- No warranty information is provided.
- silicone case and band
- 4GB storage
- 2" Super AMOLED display
- Bluetooth 4.1
- GPS
- fitness monitoring
- Model: SMR750V
That's $32 under our February mention and the best price we could find now by $70. Buy Now at Fossil
- Available in Blue.
- fitness, sleep, and step trackers
- notification support
- Bluetooth 4.1
- Android OS 5.0+ and iPhone iOS 9.0+ compatible
- Model: FTW1191
- UPC: 796483467224
That's $275 under the best price we could find for a new one.
Update: The price has increased to $209.99. Buy Now at eBay
- It's sold by the authorized Garmin dealer GPS City via eBay.
- A 1-year Garmin warranty applies.
- WiFi enabled
- 16GB memory
- 3-axis electronic compass, gyroscope, barometric altimeter, & GPS
- Model: 010-01688-00
- UPC: 753759172015
Save up to $126 off the list price of over 90 different men's and women's models. Buy Now at Fossil
- A 2-year Fossil warranty applies.
Save on a huge selection of Apple products including MacBooks, iPads, iPods, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you will also receive a $150 in Samsung credit for use towards accessories (including Galaxy Buds Live, Galaxy Watch3, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Bundle, for example), 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- The Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G is from $649.99 w/ $200 Samsung Credit.
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Save on QLED 8K UHD HDR Smart TVs priced from $2,500. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a selection of large appliances and smart home items including trackers and sensors. Shop Now at Samsung
Students, parents of students, and educators can save up to 10% off laptops, smartphones, wearables, and tablets, and up to 30% off home appliances when you register with a valid school email ID. Shop Now at Samsung
- Purchase limit of two products per category, per email address and/or shipping address within any calendar year period.
That's a low by $269. Buy Now at eBay
- In several colors (Black pictured).
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- octa-core processor (two 2.73GHz Mongoose M5, two 2.5GHz Cortex-A76, & four 2GHz Cortex-A55)
- 6.8" 1440x 3088 Super AMOLED touchscreen
- 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD
- Android 10 OS
- Model: SM-N985F/DS
That's $13 under our previous mention and a low by $90 today. Buy Now at eBay
- In Aura Black.
- Sold by SobeOnline1 via eBay.
- Exynos 9810 Octa 8-Core (2.7GHz quad + 1.7GHz quad) processor
- 6.7" 1080x2400 AMOLED display
- 4G LTE GSM/CDMA Android 10
- Model: SM-N770F/DS
That's $20 under our mention from last month, and a low by at least $30. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose the no trade-in 64GB option to see this price.
- You'll get an extra $75 off with an eligible trade-in.
- Up to an extra $45 off 64GB or $55.50 off 128GB applies with your student discount.
- Military and first responder discounts are also available (amounts vary).
Trade in your old phone and choose an eligible plan for a savings of up to $1,000. Plus you'll get 5G at no extra cost with select plans, Verizon Stream TV for free when you switch, and a free Echo Dot and Amazon Smart Plug when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Get $300 credited to your account over 24 months.
- Get a $150 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon on Unlimited.
- Get up to $550 off Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G or S20 Ultra 5G with select trade-in.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Sign In or Register