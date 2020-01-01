Save up to an additional $200 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung
- In Watch3 or Watch3 Titanium, 41mm or 45mm, WiFi only or carrier connected, and Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, or Mystic Bronze.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
Most stores are charging $90 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
It's $82 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 1.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 1GHz Exynos 7270 dual-core processor
- 4GB memory
- 802.11n wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Samsung Tizen OS
- Model: SM-R760NDAAXAR
Add to your cart to see the price drop. That's $97 less than buying a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay
- a 90-day warranty applies
- 1.1" 360x360 AMOLED display
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Bluetooth 4.2 + NFC
- Model: SM-R500NZKAXAR
Most stores charge at least $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- available in Rose Gold only at this price
- 1.2" Super AMOLED touchscreen display
- 1.15 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB internal storage and 768MB RAM
- fitness and wellness monitoring
- IP68 MIL 810 rated
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth
- compatible with both Android or iOS
- Model: SM-R810NZDAXAR
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones from $51, watches from $120, keyboards from $126, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save up to $50 off several recently released Apple Watch 6 models. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- A variety of size and band color options are available (Space Gray pictured).
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
That's up to $1,000 off the list price of this recently released phone, and the best trade-in offer we've ever seen for this model (our previous mention was up to $650 off). Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- 6.7" 2636x1080 Infinity Flex dynamic AMOLED display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ 8-core processor
- 8GB RAM & 256GB internal storage
- dual 12MP rear cameras, 10MP front camera, & 4K HDR video recording
- Android 10 OS
Save up to $400 when you trade-in a phone or tablet. Trade-in value varies. Shop Now at Samsung
- 10th gen. Intel Core i7-1065G7 Ice Lake 1.3GHz quad-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) FHD QLED Touch Display
- 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD
- Windows 10 Home
- Includes S pen
Bag strong savings in this sale, including up to $800 off the Frame TV, up to $650 off the new Galaxy Note20 5G via trade-in, or up to 20% off washers and dryers. Shop Now at Samsung
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
That's a low by $30. (It's also the only discounted price we found from a reputable seller.) Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) native resolution
- AMD FreeSync technology
- 1 HDMI input
- Model: LC27F398FWNXZA
Trade in your tablet or phone, and get up to $450 off this recently released model. It's tied with our pre-order price mention, and $100 less than last week. Shop Now at Samsung
- This starting price is for the S7, WiFi only, 128GB, with the $450 max trade value.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ octa-core chipset
- 11" 1600x2560 IPS touchscreen w/ 120Hz refresh rate
- 6GB RAM & 128GB storage
- S Pen
- Buetooth 5.0 & 802.11ac/6 WiFi
- Android 10.0
