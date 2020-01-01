New
Samsung · 35 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 Bluetooth Smartwatch
from $170 w/ trade-in
free shipping

Save up to an additional $200 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Shop Now at Samsung

Tips
  • In Watch3 or Watch3 Titanium, 41mm or 45mm, WiFi only or carrier connected, and Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, or Mystic Bronze.
Features
  • SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
  • up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
  • 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
  • 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
  • Tizen OS 5.5
  • Published 35 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
