Save up to an additional $200 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Buy Now at Samsung
- In Watch3 or Watch3 Titanium, 41mm or 45mm, WiFi only or carrier connected, and Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, or Mystic Bronze.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
That's the best deal we've seen for a new one – a $51 drop since last month and the lowest price now by $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.2" Super AMOLED touchscreen display
- 1.15 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB internal storage and 768MB RAM
- fitness and wellness monitoring
- IP68 MIL 810 rated
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth
- compatible with both Android or iOS
- Model: SM-R810NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276279596
You'd pay at least $90 more for these bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- You must add both to cart and you'll see the discount at checkout.
- See here to add the earbuds.
- The 44mm model qualifies for the same bundle discount, with a final price of 249.98 when you add both items to cart.
- The wireless earbuds feature 12mm speakers, noise cancellation, and up to eight hours of playtime on one charge
- The watch features the Samsung Exynos 9110 1.15GHz CPU, touchscreen Super AMOLED 1.2" 360x360 display, 4GB storage, and tracks heart rate, GPS, sleep, steps and calories
It's $35 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $100, and the best deal we've seen. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- The 40mm is $149.99.
- The 44mm is $169.99
- Available in several colors (Aqua Black pictured).
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Most stores are charging $90 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "25N2X311" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tinwootech via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Gray Black and TPU Band Black.
- Other color options are from $33.84 using the same coupon code.
- This item is expected back in stock on November 3rd but can currently be ordered at this price.
- heart rate monitor
- iOS and Android compatible
- 1.3" display
- shows steps, distance, and calories burned
- includes USB magnetic charging cable
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones, watches, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
The instant rebate combined with the $250 max trade-in value makes this the best price we've seen for this tablet by $220. Shop Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option, then select your trade-in item (the 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9" tablet gives the max discount) to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
