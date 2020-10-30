Save up to an additional $240 off this newly released and well reviewed smartwatch when you trade in your old smartwatch, phone, or tablet. Buy Now at Samsung
- In Watch3 or Watch3 Titanium, 41mm or 45mm, WiFi only or carrier connected, and Mystic Silver, Mystic Black, or Mystic Bronze.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
Published 59 min ago
That's the best deal we've seen for a new one – a $51 drop since last month and the lowest price now by $86. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1.2" Super AMOLED touchscreen display
- 1.15 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB internal storage and 768MB RAM
- fitness and wellness monitoring
- IP68 MIL 810 rated
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth
- compatible with both Android or iOS
- Model: SM-R810NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276279596
You'd pay at least $90 more for these bought separately elsewhere. Buy Now at Amazon
- You must add both to cart and you'll see the discount at checkout.
- See here to add the earbuds.
- The 44mm model qualifies for the same bundle discount, with a final price of 249.98 when you add both items to cart.
- The wireless earbuds feature 12mm speakers, noise cancellation, and up to eight hours of playtime on one charge
- The watch features the Samsung Exynos 9110 1.15GHz CPU, touchscreen Super AMOLED 1.2" 360x360 display, 4GB storage, and tracks heart rate, GPS, sleep, steps and calories
It's $35 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $100, and the best deal we've seen. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- The 40mm is $149.99.
- The 44mm is $169.99
- Available in several colors (Aqua Black pictured).
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
Most stores are charging $90 more. Buy Now at Amazon
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Apply coupon code "25N2X311" for a savings of $8. Buy Now at Amazon
- Sold by Tinwootech via Amazon.
- Available at this price in Gray Black and TPU Band Black.
- Other color options are from $33.84 using the same coupon code.
- This item is expected back in stock on November 3rd but can currently be ordered at this price.
- heart rate monitor
- iOS and Android compatible
- 1.3" display
- shows steps, distance, and calories burned
- includes USB magnetic charging cable
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones, watches, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
The instant rebate combined with the $250 max trade-in value makes this the best price we've seen for this tablet by $220. Shop Now at Samsung
- Select the S6 Lite 10.4" 64GB option, then select your trade-in item (the 2nd Gen iPad Pro 12.9" tablet gives the max discount) to see this deal.
- Available in Oxford Gray, Angora Blue, or Chiffon Rose.
- Exynos 9611 Octa Core (4x2.3GHz + 4x1.7GHz) processor
- Android 10.0
- microSD card slot
- 10.4" WUXGA+ 2000x1200 TFT LCD display
Order your holiday gifts and other purchases early to beat the rush and save thousands. Shop Now at Samsung
Save on a range of screen sizes from 32" up to 75", discounted by as much as $800. Shop Now at Samsung
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- QLED screen
- custom bezel
That's up to $650 off the list price of this recently released phone (this August), and the best we've ever seen for this model (our Prime day mention was $750 with Prime last week). Buy Now at Samsung
- In several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $220 off and tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen! Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
Most stores charge $10 more. Buy Now at Amazon
On top to the potential $650 in savings, you'll bag 6 months of Spotify Premium free, and 4 months of Youtube Premium for free. Shop Now at Samsung
- 6.7” Infinity-O display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Pro CPU
- 64MP camera and 8K video recording
