That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best trade-in offer we've seen for this watch, and about $200 less than you'd pay without a trade. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Choose your trade-in item from the drop down menu to see its value. (Trading in a Galaxy Watch yields the highest discount.)
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
That's a low by $51 and tied with the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in Black.
- 1.2" Super AMOLED touchscreen display
- 1.15 GHz dual-core CPU
- 4GB internal storage and 768MB RAM
- fitness and wellness monitoring
- IP68 MIL 810 rated
- built-in GPS
- Bluetooth
- compatible with both Android or iOS
- Model: SM-R810NZKAXAR
- UPC: 887276279596
It's $35 under our mention from three weeks ago, the lowest price we could find today by $100, and the best deal we've seen. Shop Now at Microsoft Store
- The 40mm is $149.99.
- The 44mm is $169.99
- Available in several colors (Aqua Black pictured).
- 1.15GHz dual-core CPU
- 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
- 0.75GB RAM, 4GB storage
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Model: SM-R820NZKCXAR
That's the best price we could find by $51, although most stores charge $279 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
- It is expected back in stock December 18.
- fitness tracker, HR monitor, and more activity measurements
- 1.3" super AMOLED touchscreen
- 802.11n wireless, GPS, Bluetooth 4.2
- compatible with iOS and Android devices
- Model: SMR800NZSAXAR
It's $82 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Cellfeee via eBay.
- No warranty information is available.
- 1.3" AMOLED touchscreen
- 1GHz Exynos 7270 dual-core processor
- 4GB memory
- 802.11n wireless and Bluetooth 4.2
- Samsung Tizen OS
- Model: SM-R760NDAAXAR
Other than $15 off Amazon, this is the only discount we could find on this just-released Apple Watch Series 6 smartwatch. Shop Now at Verizon Wireless
- Available in several colors (Blue Aluminum pictured).
- Add an Apple Watch to your cart with monthly device payments or full retail price.
- Trade in an Apple Watch Series 3, Galaxy Watch, Gear S3/S2, or Galaxy Watch Active/Active 2.
- Get up to $100 credited to your account over 24 months.
Save on Macbooks, iPads, Apple Watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
Save on over 500 Apple products, including iPhones, watches, keyboards, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Save on up to 10,000 items, including Apple Watch protective covers, watch chargers, smart rings, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's up to $910 off and the best starting price we've seen for this phone. Shop Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Grey pictured).
- Choose your device from the drop-down menu to see the item's trade in value.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, get a $30 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories.
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus 1.8GHz to 3GHz octa-core processor
- 6.5" 1080x2400 touchscreen
- 8GB RAM & 128GB storage
- 64MP/12MP/12MP triple rear camera w/ telephoto, wide & ultra-wide lenses
- 10MP front camera
- Bluetooth 5.0
- Android 10
- Model: SM-N981UZAAXAA
Shop smart watches, earbuds, tablets, TVs, and appliances. Shop Now at Samsung
- $60 off Galaxy Watch3 BT
- $30 off Galaxy Buds+
- up to $500 off Galaxy Tab S7 or Tab S7+ w/ Trade-In
- up to $1,000 off Q70 and Q80 4K QLED TVs
- up to 20% on TU8000 Crystal UHD 4K TVs
- up to 35% off washers
That's up to $760 off and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Samsung
- Choose an eligible phone for trade-in (up to $610 off, plus $150 instant rebate).
- Final prices are the same whether you choose to pay it off or select a device payment plan.
- If your trade-in is an older phone or has a cracked screen you can still qualify for up to $350 off.
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, you'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories.
- 6.9" WQHD+ AMOLED 120Hz display
- Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8250 8-core CPU
- 128GB internal storage
- 108MP rear camera with 100x digital zoom
- Android 10 OS
Save up to $600 when you trade in old tech. Buy Now at Samsung
- Not trading in? You can still get the laptop for $749.99, a savings of $200.
- Amount of trade-in credit will depend on device.
- Intel Core i5-L16G7 Lakefield 1.4GHz 5-core CPU
- 13.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) 10-point touch TFT LCD
- 8GB RAM; 256GB SSD
- AKG speakers
- Windows 10 Home
- Model: NP767XCM-K02US
Save on over 950 items, with prices from
$113 $128. Shop Now at Amazon
Get up to $610 off with your trade in (up to $340 off with a cracked screen) coupled with a $100 instant rebate, making this the best deal we've seen on this model. Shop Now at Samsung
- Plus, you'll get 4 months of Youtube premium and 6 months Spotify premium free with this purchase.
- Even better, you'll get a $30 instant credit for accessories.
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Depending on which trade-in you use, that can drop the starting price for the Note10 as low as $324.99 or the Note10+ as low as $474.99. Buy Now at Samsung
- Eligible trade-ins include Samsung, iPhone, and Google phones.
That's $220 off and the cheapest Samsung 70" 4K TV we've ever seen. Buy Now at Best Buy
- 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
- HDR 10+
- Smart TV apps
- 2 HDMI ports, USB port
- Model: UN70TU6980FXZA
