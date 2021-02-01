The non trade-in price named here is $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung
- Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
- Choose your trade-in item from the drop down menu to see its value. (Trading in a Galaxy Watch yields the highest discount.)
- Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- Tizen OS 5.5
-
Published 28 min ago
-
Popularity: 3/5
Qualified customers can get no interest financing to purchase a smart watch to start the new year off strong. Buy Now at Verizon Wireless
- Order online and get $20 off the $40 activation fee.
- 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
- 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
- 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
- SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
- Tizen OS 5.5
- Model: SMR845UZSV
Save on a variety of Apple devices including laptops, tablets, watches, and more. Shop Now at B&H Photo Video
- pictured is the Apple MacBook Air i5 13.3" Laptop (Early 2020) for $929 (most charge $1,249 or more.)
You'd pay $77 more at most other stores. Buy Now at Nike
- In Anthracite/Black.
- Nike+ members receive free shipping. (Not a member? It's free to join.)
- Water resistance rating of 50 meters
- Camera remote
- Walkie-Talkie
- Reminders
- Calendar
- Weather updates
It's a low today by $18 and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
- It's available in Light Gold Case with Light Brown Leather Band.
- Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
- hidden touchscreen display and real watch hands
- fitness monitoring with wrist heart rate monitor
- music controls and smart notifications for incoming calls, text messages, calendar reminders, and more
- 24/7 heart rate monitoring with Elevate wrist heart rate technology
- wellness monitoring tools including stress tracking and relaxation timer
- displays steps, calories, distance, heart rate, intensity minutes, and VO2 max
- 20mm quick release accessory band
- Model: 010-01850-15
- UPC: 753759184698
It's $170 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by GPSCity via eBay.
- A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
- heart rate monitor
- sports apps
- alerts for incoming calls, texts, emails, and social media
- Model: 010-01605-01
Save on 18 models, with sizes ranging from 22" to 49". Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung T55 32" 1080p Curved Gaming Monitor for $269.99 ($30 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung flash memory cards with prices from $7. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung EVO Plus 512GB microSDXC Memory Card for $99.99 ($50 off).
- Pictured is Samsung FIT Plus 256GB USB 3.1 Flash Drive for $34.99 ($40 off).
Save on four 8K models in a range of sizes. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q800T 75" Smart 8K HDR UHD QLED TV for $3,299.99 ($1,700 off).
Save on a selection of Samsung 8K TVs with prices starting at $1999.99 after savings. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung Q900 55" 8K HDR QLED UHD Smart TV for $1999.99 ($1500 off).
Most sellers charge lsit price, which is double this. Buy Now at Samsung
- 165° hinge
- large trackpad
- ergonomic layout
- Model: EF-DT970UBEGUJ
Save on over 40 refrigerators in a variety of colors and styles. Shop Now at Samsung
- Pictured is the Samsung 27-cu. ft. Large Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator for $2,159.
Sign In or Register