Samsung · 28 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch3 41mm Bluetooth Smartwatch
from $140 w/ trade-in ($300 without a trade-in)
free shipping

The non trade-in price named here is $100 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Samsung

Tips
  • Available in several colors (Mystic Bronze pictured).
  • Choose your trade-in item from the drop down menu to see its value. (Trading in a Galaxy Watch yields the highest discount.)
  • Students, military, first responders, etc. may also be eligible for further discounts via the Samsung Discount Program.
Features
  • SpO2, VO2 max, and heart-rate monitoring
  • up to 1.4" 360x360 Super AMOLED display
  • 1.15 GHz Samsung Exynos 9110 CPU
  • 1GB RAM, 8GB storage
  • Tizen OS 5.5
Details
