Rakuten · 55 mins ago
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Bluetooth Smartwatch
$260 w/ $31 Rakuten points $350
free shipping

Thanks to the $31.08 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Rakuten

  • Sold by Wholesale Connection via Rakuten.
  • Use code "APPAREL15" to get this price.
  • 1.15GHz dual-core processor
  • 360x360 AMOLED touchscreen
  • 0.75GB RAM, 4GB Storage
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • Model: SM-R820NZKAXAR
    Published 55 min ago
