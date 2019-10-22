Personalize your DealNews Experience
Thanks to the $31.08 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's $30 under the lowest price we could find for a new one in a sealed package. Buy Now at eBay
That's the best deal we could find for an open-box unit by $24. (It's tied with the lowest price we could find anywhere else for a refurbished watch.) Buy Now at eBay
$4 drop since last week and a rare discount on a newly-released Apple Watch. Buy Now at Abt
That's around $30 under the best price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $37 under our May mention and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at eBay
That's $2 under yesterday's mention, $11 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find in any color by $37.
Update: The price has increased to $29.74 after coupon. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Rakuten
Thanks to the $2.50 in Rakuten points, that's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's a $20 savings – other stores charge this price for the phone alone, so you're getting the microSD card for free. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $35, although we saw it for a buck less a month ago. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $105. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied as the best price we've seen for this model in any condition. (It's at least $134 less than you'd pay for a new one today.) Buy Now at eBay
